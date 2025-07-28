9 hours ago

The Saviour Church of Ghana is preparing for a mass burial for 16 members of its Youth Ministry who tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident on the Atwedie stretch of the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The victims were returning from the Church’s annual youth programme held in Obogu, located in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Eastern Region, when the accident occurred on Monday, July 28, around 2:30 p.m.

The crash involved a collision between a vehicle transporting the church members and an oncoming fuel tanker.

The devastating incident has plunged the Obogu community and the wider Saviour Church of Ghana into deep mourning. Families of the victims are grappling with the shock and pain of the sudden loss, as the Church works closely with relatives to plan a joint burial service.

In an interview with Citi News, the Deputy Secretary of the Church, Kwabena Owusu, confirmed the death toll and outlined steps being taken by Church leadership.

“I’m sad to announce the death of 16 youth of Obogu who were members of the Saviour Church of Ghana,” he said.

“We attended a youth programme at our national headquarters, and unfortunately, one of our vehicles was involved in a fatal accident. This caused the death of our members. We have arranged with the leadership of the church to liaise with the family to set up a date to have a mass burial for all of them.”

Four other church members who sustained injuries in the crash are currently receiving treatment at the Juaso Government Hospital. Mr. Owusu confirmed that the survivors are showing signs of recovery after visiting them personally.

As preparations continue, the Church has called for prayers and support for the bereaved families and all affected by the tragic event.