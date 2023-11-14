1 hour ago

The Supreme Court of Ghana has thrown out a case filed by the editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, against former President John Dramani Mahama, over his eligibility to run for president.

According to the court, Ken Kuranchie needs to go find a master and learn his legal trade under his feet.

It can be recalled that the editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, in June 2023, filed a suit against the former president, challenging his eligibility to contest again to become president in the country.

In his writ to the court, he prayed the court to declare the true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, clearly stipulating the number of years of a presidential term to be four years.

He argued that by the declaration and proper interpretation of Article 62 of the 1992 Constitution, would mean that a former president of Ghana is not qualified to seek election again.

As a result, he asked the court declare to prevent John Manama from pursuing his presidential ambition.

In the motion submitted to the highest court of the land, on September 25, 2023, he stated that John Mahama prayed the court for an order to dismiss Kuranchie's writ of summons, filed on June 12, 2023, citing technicalities.

However, in a ruling by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, it threw out the suit and declared that the former president, John Dramani Mahama, can run in the 2024 General Elections.