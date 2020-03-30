1 hour ago

Black Star midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei could leave German outfit SC Paderbon, with some reports linking him to Weder Bremen.

A move away from the Benteler Arena looks imminent as the Ghanaian has become one of a sensation in the Bundesliga.

According to the 90min.de the Ghanaian could be the suitable replacement for Milot Rasshica.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian feels comfortable in both offensive positions and his contract will only run until 2021. Due to his age and relegation to Paderborn, he would be relatively cheap. Real top teams will not try to reply to Antwi-Adjei, so Werder could be interesting for him.

Antwi-Adjei has featured in all 25 league matches for Paderborn this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.