1 day ago

Caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) have called off their nationwide strike.

National President of the GSFP, Mrs Charlotte Ashiakie Asante made this known at a press conference.

She apologised to all affected schools for the inconveniences over the period during which caterers were not working.

But Mrs Asante said they still stand by their earlier demand for an increment in the amount allotted to every child.

“We still stand by our earlier demand that the government would facilitate the necessary processes to still increase the amount from the proposed GH¢1.20 to GH¢3, considering the prevailing cost of items on the market,” she added.

Mrs Asante also urged the caterers to work effectively and efficiently when school resumed.

Again, she reminded the caterers that the programme had only one association acknowledged by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the national secretariat for which reason they were to remain united and have a common goal.

“The National Executive would like to strongly admonish all caterers to henceforth desist from spreading falsehood and using the media for wrong purposes or as a tool to denigrate the programme, instead of using dialogue and the acceptable rules of engagement,” she added.

More so, Mrs Ashiakle requested that the gender ministry engaged with the caterers to bridge gaps within the programme.

The caterers of the GSFP across the country have been on strike over demands for better conditions of service and the increment in amount spent on feeding school kids.

Source: citifmonline