5 hours ago

The Ghana School of Law entrance examination expected to be written at 10 am today has leaked.

A copy of the paper which is available to Citi News has been shared widely on a number of social media platforms.

The examination, which is being supervised by the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council, has four questions that candidates are expected to answer.

It is not clear yet whether the examination will be allowed to take place.

Citi News sources at the General Legal Council indicate that there are some deliberations on the way forward.

In July 2022, the Independent Examinations Body cancelled the Civil Procedure paper at the School of Law because it was suspected to have leaked hours before the time it was scheduled to be written.

A copy of the exam paper had been widely shared on some social media platforms.

Source: citifmonline