3 hours ago

Schools in Gomoa Sinbrofo, a community near Apam Junction of the Central Region have been closed down following a chieftaincy dispute that left scores of residents displaced and many others injured.

The pupils in an interview said they are scared to go back to school following the incident, as teachers have also fled the town.

They are therefore calling on authorities to ensure that peace prevails so they can further their education, Adomonline.com reports.

Sources say Nana Otoboa Kese armed his land guards from Kokrobite who had come to support him install the Nifahene and a new Queen mother because the residents were not in support. This led to dozens sustaining various degrees of injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at the Apam Hospital.

Parents of the students have vowed not to allow their wards go back to school until peace is restored in the community.

Recounting what happened to him, one of the residents Spanky Obo said he was only saved when his assailants could not find their lighter to set him ablaze.

“After beating me mercilessly, they poured petrol on me but they kept asking each other, ‘where is the lighter?’ and no one knew where it was.

“So it was a certain old man who told them to let me go, because if I knew anything about it [the chieftaincy instllation] I would have said it when they were beating me,” he reminisced.

Source: myjoyonline.com