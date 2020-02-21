3 hours ago

All 26 basic schools in the Kpatinga East and West Circuits of the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region have resumed academic activities after days of conflict in the area.

This came to light when Gushegu Municipal Director of Education, Bright Lawoe, visited some of the schools in the area to ascertain if teachers and pupils, who fled the area during the conflict had returned to school.

The schools visited include; Kpatinga E/A Junior High School (JHS), Maazijung JHS, Maazijung Model Kindergarten and Maazijung Primary School.

On Friday, January 24, a chieftaincy-related issue sparked conflict at Kpatinga, where one person was killed, five others injured and about 10 houses burnt down.

The conflict that lasted several days saw many people including; teachers and pupils fleeing from their campuses, leading to a temporary closure of schools in the area.

Mr Lawoe advised teachers in the area to detach themselves from issues related to politics and chieftaincy to avoid being targeted.

He also counselled them to have their ears on the ground and release pupils at the slightest suspicion of trouble to avert the situation, where the pupils would become victims of the disturbances.

Meanwhile, in his interaction with final year students of Kpatinga E/A JHS and Maazijung JHS, the Director warned them against the habit of staying away from school after registering for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

He highlighted that they would possibly be restricted from writing the BECE if they absented themselves for six days without a tangible reason.

The Director said this measure would help improve attendance to school amongst BECE candidates in the area to ensure quality in terms of performance.

Bright further promised that any candidate, who would get aggregate one in English Language and Mathematics in the area, would be awarded an amount of GHc100.00. Source: myjoyonline.com