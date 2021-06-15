1 hour ago

The date for the funeral of Nigerian televangelist, TB Joshua has been announced by the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).

In a Facebook announcement, the church indicated it is preparing for a week-long service from Monday, July 5, through to Sunday, July 11, 2021, where the mortal remains of Prophet TB Joshua would be laid to rest at the SCOAN in Lagos.

This week-long event, they say is in honour of his life and legacy.

“We are currently preparing for the week-long service from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy. He will be laid to rest at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria,” it wrote.

It added that the services will be opened to the general public while also broadcasted live on the Emmanuel TV channel.

Prophet TB Joshua died on Saturday, June 5, shortly after speaking at a programme in his Lagos Ministry.

The sad incident happened one week ahead of his 58 birthday.

Read the full announcement below:

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!

Good Morning and Win Today! Dear SCOAN and Emmanuel TV family all over the world, we appreciate your continued prayers, love and support.

We know you are aware that our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua, has been taken home to be with the Lord. We want to assure you that nothing will stop the work of God at The SCOAN from moving on. Prophet TB Joshua may be absent in the body but he is present in the spirit (Colossians 2:5). Indeed, God is even more powerful at distance!

We are currently preparing for the week-long service from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy. He will be laid to rest at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria.

All services will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV. The services which will be open to the public will be communicated to you at the appropriate time.

As our father in the Lord, Prophet TB Joshua says, “When we close our eyes to all things in this world, we shall open them in a world of glory.”

Emmanuel – God is with us. Jesus is Lord!