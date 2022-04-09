2 hours ago

Emmanuel Gyasi was the hero for his relegation battling Italian Serie A side Spezia as they defeated Venezia with the Ghanaian scoring a last gasp goal to give his side all three points.

In what was a relegation six pointer between the two struggling clubs, Gyasi was the protagonist as he earned his side the much needed win.

Venezia — as it has done on several occasions this season — gifted the goal to Spezia when visiting defender Mattia Caldara’s header went straight to Rey Manaj. His attempt was saved by Venezia goalkeeper Niki Mäenpää but Emanuel Gyasi bundled in the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Spezia moved 10 points above the relegation zone.

On his goal against Venezia: “Scoring the winning goal at the last second is a dream, especially in a very important match. I felt the joy of the Curva ” he told Goal.com.

About his coach: “He's honest, he speaks straight and I admire him. He managed the team even in difficult moments "

He has now scored 5 goals in 30 appearances as Spezia lie 14th on the table, and eight points drift of relegation.