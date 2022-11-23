2 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called for the removal of the Council of State from the 1992 Constitution.

He wants it to be replaced with a well-composed Second Chamber to perform its functions.

The Council of State in Ghana is a body of prominent citizens, analogous to the Council of Elders in the traditional political system, which advises the President on national issues.

But arguments have been over the years regarding its relevance since the President is not compelled to heed the advise given by the Council

Former President Kufuor has added to the voice calling for its removal.

He called for an amendment of the 1992 Constitution to replace the Council of with the Chamber.

“I have gone through all these periods and I have come to the conclusion that perhaps, what our constitution should have, is to temper the extremes of our democracy. It is not Council of State but a Second Chamber well-composed on the basis of democracy,” he said at a forum organized by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) in Accra on Tuesday November 22.