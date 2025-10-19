3 hours ago

A 38-year-old scrap dealer, Haruna Ishaq, has appeared before the Akyem Swedru Circuit Court, presided over by Akosua Ataa Nyarko, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old student of St. Francis Senior High School and infecting her with HIV.

Ishaq, who faces charges of abduction, defilement, and willful transmission of HIV, pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail of GH¢60,000 with three sureties to be justified and is scheduled to reappear in court on October 23, 2025, for continuation of the trial.

Before being granted bail, Ishaq had been remanded twice in police custody. The judge initially considered a third remand, but his lawyers, Nana Asare-Djikunu and Richard Offin, successfully argued for bail on health grounds, citing his need for medical treatment.

According to the prosecution, the victim’s mother, who sells iced kenkey and sobolo at Oda New Lorry Park, sent her daughter to sell drinks on April 26, 2025, but she did not return home. The girl was missing for three days before being released by the accused.

Following a report to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at Oda, the victim revealed that Ishaq had sexually assaulted her during her confinement.

A medical report from the Oda Government Hospital confirmed the defilement and indicated that the girl had contracted HIV.

Ishaq was subsequently arrested and, in his caution statement, allegedly admitted to being in a romantic relationship with the girl and confessed to the offences. However, he later pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the court.