3 hours ago

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 25-year-old scrap dealer for stealing a Renault gearbox and its housing belonging to a driver.

Mohammed Mansur also stole the engine heads of Toyota Corolla S, and Renault air conditioner motor, all totalling GHS8,500.00.

Charged with unlawful entry and stealing, Mansur pleaded guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, convicted Mansur on his plea and sentenced him to five years imprisonment for unlawful entry and 10 years imprisonment for stealing.

“Sentence will run concurrently,” the Court said.

The facts, as presented by Police Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, prosecuting was that the complainant is a driver and resides at Nungua Addogonno, while the convict is a resident of Nungua Zongo.

The prosecution said on July 25, 2023, at about 1330 hours, the convict scaled the wall into the complainant’s gated house and stole Toyota Corolla S engine head valued at GHS 2, 500.00, a Renault air conditioner motor valued GHS 3,000.00 and Renault gearbox and its housing also valued GHS 3,000.00.

It said all the items the convict stole were totalled GH₵8,500.00 and were kept in a room within the compound.

The prosecution said the convict threw the items over a wall into the adjoining gated compound of the complainant’s neighbours who were witnesses in the case.

It said while parking his booty into a sack, luck eluded him and he was arrested by the witnesses.

The prosecution said the neighbours identified the stolen items as the property of the complainant and informed him about the theft.

It said the convict together with the stolen items were sent to the Police station, where a complaint was lodged.

Source: GNA