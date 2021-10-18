3 hours ago

The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Sammy Gyamfi wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately reduce fuel prices in the country.

He said the government can do this by scrapping some of the taxes slapped on petroleum products.

“We wish to call on the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government, to scrap some of the unnecessary taxes they have heaped on the price buildup of petroleum products so as to drastically reduce same,” he said.

He made the demand during a press conference held at the NDC Party Headquarters on Monday, 18th October 2021.

Mr. Gyamfi said “the high and unbearable cost of living that Ghanaians are experiencing under the watch [of] President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia, has largely been occasioned by steep increases in the prices of petroleum products over the last four (4) and half years”.

Additionally, he argued that the government has increased fuel prices by nine (9) consecutive times in 2021 alone.

He said, as a result, the price of a gallon of diesel and petrol which was selling at “GH¢21.00 as of January this year” has shot up to about “GH¢31.00 currently.”

The NDC attributes these increases to new, “Draconian taxes on petroleum products such as; the introduction of 20 pesewas Energy Sector Levy on every litre of diesel and petrol; the increase of 18 pesewas in ESLA per Kilogram of LPG; the introduction of a 10 pesewas sanitation (“borla”) tax on every liter of diesel and petrol; the introduction of a 1% COVID levy on NHIL & VAT, by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government, coupled with the free-fall of the Ghana Cedi which has been occasioned by their gross economic mismanagement, are the major factors responsible for the persistent and steep increase in the prices of fuel products.”

The press conference also touched on the general socioeconomic hardships facing many Ghanaians and made specific references to price comparisons in the construction industry.

“A tonne of iron rods (16mm) that was sold at about GH¢2,800 in 2016 is today going for GH¢5,300, while a packet of aluminium roofing sheet that was sold at about GH¢520 in 2016 is being sold at about GH¢1,200 today.”

“Similarly, PVC pipes (20mm) that used to sell at about GH¢3.00 in 2016 is today being sold at GH¢8.00. Electrical Cables (Cable metal – 16mm) that used to sell at GH¢700 in 2016, is today selling at GH¢1,553 while the 1.5mm cable metal, which used to sell at GH¢78 is today selling at GH¢167.”

Source: citifmonline.com