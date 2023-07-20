1 hour ago

Spanish La Liga 2 club SD Huesca has successfully acquired the loan services of Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa from fellow second-tier side Real Oviedo ahead of the 2023-24 football season.

The 26-year-old has reportedly been secured by SD Huesca on another loan deal, with a purchase option included in the yet-to-be-signed contract.

The loan agreement will last for the entire season, and SD Huesca will have the option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the campaign.

According to a publication by newspaper Dario AS, the Estadio El Alcoraze outfit has finally landed their top transfer target for the upcoming season.

As the deal progresses, Obeng Gyabaa has been excluded from the preseason tour in Mexico due to his imminent transfer move to the Azulgranas during this summer window.

During last season's Segunda División, Obeng Gyabaa showcased his goal-scoring abilities, netting five goals in 17 league appearances for SD Huesca.

His current deal with Real Oviedo is set to expire on June 30, 2024. To secure his signature permanently, SD Huesca must pay €1 million upfront, according to his transfermarkt valuation.

Despite his impressive performances, Samuel Obeng Gyabaa is yet to earn his international cap with Ghana at the senior national team level, the Black Stars.

However, his move to SD Huesca may provide him with an opportunity to catch the attention of the national team selectors in the future.