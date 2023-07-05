37 minutes ago

Elmina based Sea Lions have made a return to the Women’s Premier League after beating Jonina Ladies 3-1 in the Regional Women’s championship.

The Central Regional champions who were relegated last season make a quick return to the top flight after spending only one season in the second tier.

Sea Lions won 4 and lost only once in the playoffs - to finish the championship as table toppers - level on points with Greater Accra champions Jonina Ladies.

The two sides finished the competition with 12 points each - two points ahead of closest contender Epiphany Ladies who amassed 10 points after 5 matches.

Sea Lions and Jonina Ladies will compete in the Southern Zone of the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

Find the Matchday 5 results and Standings below: