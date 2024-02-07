7 hours ago

Sebastien Haller proved to be the hero for Ivory Coast as his goal secured a hard-fought victory over DR Congo, propelling the hosts into the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a tense and closely contested match in Abidjan, Haller's decisive moment arrived in the 65th minute when he expertly volleyed the ball into the net, beating DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

Despite several opportunities throughout the game, including an earlier missed header, Haller's goal proved to be the difference maker.

DR Congo struggled to mount a late comeback, with their best chance coming from Meschack Elia's volley that narrowly missed the target.

The victory marks a remarkable turnaround for Ivory Coast, who had faced challenges earlier in the tournament and parted ways with their head coach before the knockout stages.

Interim boss Emerse Fae now has the opportunity to guide the Elephants to their third continental title, following their triumphs in 1992 and 2015.

Their opponent in the final will be Nigeria, who secured their spot earlier with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over South Africa.

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown in Abidjan on Sunday, where Ivory Coast will aim to add another chapter to their storied AFCON history.