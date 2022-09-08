1 hour ago

The second edition of the KGL Foundation U-17 Inter Club Champions League will kick off on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Madina Astro Turf and the McDan La Town. This year’s edition will, run from Saturday, September 10 – Saturday, September 24, will feature twelve Juvenile Clubs drawn from the 10 football Regions of Ghana.

The competing teams have been put into two Groups of six clubs in each group. As part of the build up to the tournament we bring you an update on the Clubs in Group A. They include, Great Corinthians, Kitasi Action Boys, Kumasi Barcelona Wa Yaasin FC Colts, Kintampo Manchester FC and Battor Delali FC.

KINTAMPO MANCHESTER UNITED: This a Colts team based in Kintampo North of the Bono East Region. It was founded by Osman Yakubu Issah in May, 2007.

The team was established to promote young talented footballers in the municipality and the Region at large. The team produced several players which includes Batigi John who won the golden boot at 2019 Baby Jet tournament and later moved to Cheetah FC and now in Russia to continue his football career. The team has U-13, U-15, U-17 and Division Two club called – WA YAASIN FC COLTS is juvenile football club based in the Upper West Region of Ghana. The club was established in the April 2006 and plays at the Wa Stadium Annex. The team emerged champions of the Upper West Region U-17 Juvenile League and would represent the Region in the second edition of the KGL U-17 Champions League.

NICKNAME: Heart of the world: THE DREAM CHASERS

GREAT CORINTIANS: Great Corinthians football club was founded in 1999 at Israel Sowutuom in the Ga Central Municipal Assembly in Accra and was later registered in 2001 under the Accra North District which was then called the Kaneshi Sports complex at U-12 level. The club was founded by entrepreneur Rashid Mumin Salifu who’s started as a young coach with Great Ambitions and mostly had the love and passion for the game. The club is still active with all the groups at Colts level and with the aim to develop and create opportunities for young talents in the vicinity here and other remote areas.

KUMASI BARCELONA BABIES: Kumasi Barcelona Babies is a juvenile club based in Sabon Zongo, a suburb of Kumasi in Ashanti Region. The club was founded in 1999 and operates the following divisions, U-10, U-13, U-15, U-17. And the slogan of the team is "IN GOD WE TRUST". Our official colors are Red, Yellow and Blue.