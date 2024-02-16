3 hours ago

The family of former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena has announced plans to hold a second funeral service for the late footballer on Saturday, February 17, following a controversial first funeral service held on Friday, February 16.

Yvonne Dwamena, the sister of the deceased, confirmed the scheduling of the second funeral during an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV.

She explained that the family decided to organize their own funeral service separate from the one organized by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The decision to hold a second funeral stems from a dispute between the family and the wife of the deceased over the provision of the shroud for the corpse.

The family asserts that the wife and her family do not have the right to provide the shroud, leading to a standoff between the two parties.

Raphael Dwamena tragically passed away in November 2023 during a match between KF Egnatia and KF Partizani in the Albanian top flight.

His sudden death sent shockwaves through the football community, both in Ghana and internationally. He was 28 years old.

Despite battling a heart problem since 2017 and playing with a heart detector, Dwamena continued to excel in his career, emerging as the leading scorer in the Albanian league before his untimely passing.