The Commanding Officer (CO), Lt Col Edward Sarpong Appiah of the Second Ghanaian Battalion (GHANBATT 2) of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), successfully took over command from CO GHANBATT 1, Lt Col Eric Aboagye-Tieku.

The colourful ceremony was held at the Battalion Headquarters (Bn HQ), Anthony Camp in Abyei on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

GHANBATT 2 with the 66 Artillery Regiment forming the nucleus of the Ghana Army arrived in Abyei on Thursday, March 30, 2023 to begin a one-year peacekeeping duty.

The Guest of Honour for the ceremony was the Chief of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JBVMM), Brig Gen Atogebakoga Alobawone who is currently the Acting Force Commander.

Addressing troops during the Transfer of Authority parade, he commended the outgoing GHANBATT 1 CO, Lt Col E Aboagye-Tieku, his Officers and Soldiers for carrying out their activities with a high sense of duty and great competence, amidst all the difficulties faced during their tour of duty.

Brig Gen A Alobawone used the occasion to welcome the incoming CO, Lt Col ES Appiah and troops of GHANBATT 2.

He encouraged them to continue to show a high sense of professionalism throughout their one-year tour of duty.

He further implored all to be diligent at all times and exhibit excellence in every assigned task.

The CO of GHANBATT 1, Lt Col E Aboagye-Tieku, in his farewell speech, espoused the initial challenges his Battalion faced during the period they took over from the 24th Ethiopian Battalion.

He also used the opportunity to thank the Force Commander, the Chief JBVMM, Sector Commanders and various stakeholders including the National Monitors from both South Sudan and Sudan for their support that has contributed to the successful tour of duty.

The Ceremony climaxed with the handing over of the Command Baton and the UN Flag from the outgoing CO to the incoming CO.

The GHANBATT 1 Flag was then lowered and the GHANBATT 2 Flag was hoisted to signify the end of the tour of duty and the dawn of a new Command respectively.

Source: citifmonline