2 hours ago

The second case file against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been discontinued by the applicant.

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament of the Madina Constituency and Private Legal Practitioner, Francis Xavier Sosu.

"Work has been done and as we speak now, that writ has also been withdrawn and the injunction was withdrawn and I led the bailiff to the headquarters here to have it served the electoral commissioner," he said.

The MP added that with the second injunction discontinued, nothing prevents the EC from supervising upcoming primaries slated for tomorrow, May 13, 2023.

“So technically there is nothing preventing the Electoral Commission from going head to supervise the election tomorrow,” he added.

Earlier, a Edgar Asamoah Boateng, card bearing member of the NDC in Abuakwa North filed an application at the High Court in Adenta, seeking an order to injunct the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday 13 May, 2023.

In the writ, the plaintiff indicated that the NDC has failed to provide a register as they continue to give conflicting directives on the issuance of a register which is fueling the uncertainty surrounding the credibility of the impending elections.

The plaintiff maintained that the delay of the party and the General Secretary in providing a complete and credible Photo Album Register ahead of the Presidential and parliamentary aspirants for verification, smacks of a plan to create an undue advantage for manipulation of the presidential and parliamentary primaries.

He, therefore, filed a writ of summons against the party, NDC and the EC.