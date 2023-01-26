1 hour ago

The second lady Samira Bawumia, has commissioned the SEHP Learning and Literacy Centre at Kanda Cluster of Schools to boost teaching and learning outcomes.

The Centre has a 60-seater capacity, five computers and some books, undertaken by the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), a not-for-profit organisation.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony in Accra, Mrs Samira Bawumia said the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian project vision was to empower the next generation of future leaders to develop the habit of reading and ensure that they become creative and critical thinkers.

She said her Foundation had, so far, distributed 200,000 library books to 64 basic schools across the country, which had benefited about 400,000 pupils. Mrs Bawumia was of the conviction that the Centre would be a valuable resource for pupils, teachers and the community in general.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Library Authority Mr Hayford Siaw, on his part, pledged to continuously supervise and monitor the Centre and stock the library with the necessary books to keep it active. He said within a period of six years, the government had increased the number of public libraries from 61 in 2017 to 115 while the stock of books had increased from 300,000 to 1.3 million nationwide.

Madam Gifty Twum-Ampofo, a Deputy Minister of Education, said education was at the heart of the government’s policies; hence it had invested heavily in the Free Senior High School Policy and Free TVET despite the economic challenges facing the country. She urged parents and guardians to guide their children to read and develop positive attitudes so that they would become responsible adults in the future.

Madam Adisa Tassa, the Ayawaso East Municipal Director of Education, thanked the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects for the support and appealed for more libraries as well as printing and photocopy machines to the various schools in the municipality.