The second round of the 2022-23 betPawa Premier League will commence from Friday, February 17, 2023.
This is after the last round of matches in the first round were completed over the weekend.
Fixtures for Matchweek 18, 19 and 20 have been announced by the Ghana Football Association.
Here are the fixtures for upcoming league matches:
