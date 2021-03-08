1 hour ago

Some sections of the N1, N2 and N4 Highways are to will experience some minimum to maximum disruptions to traffic flow from Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9am – 3pm.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways which made the announcement through the Ghana Highway Authority in a statement said the 'blockage' is to enable the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) undertake the stringing of Transmission line conductors across the N1, N2 and N4.

“The Influence areas are: N1. Tema – Aflao before the traffic light at the T.T Brothers Junction, (9am -11am) N2. Tema – Akosombo, near the newly constructed overhead walkway, (12noon-3pm) Specific dates for subsequent works on the N1 at the Fiesta Royal Traffic Light Junction and the Okponglo Junction on the N4 will be provided in due course.

“Motorists are kindly advised to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the N1, N2 and N4. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement said.