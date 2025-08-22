9 hours ago

Security analyst and governance advocate, Francis Ahovi, has urged urgent reforms within Ghana’s labour unions, cautioning that self-serving actions by some union leaders could undermine industrial peace.

In a statement issued by the Global Security for Africa Research and Good Governance (GLOSARGG), where he serves as Executive Secretary, Mr. Ahovi acknowledged the vital role unions play in protecting workers’ rights but warned that a few leaders exploit the movement for personal or political interests.

He outlined three key measures to restore integrity and trust in union leadership:



Transparent, merit-based elections for union executives.

Independent oversight of elections by neutral institutions such as the Labour Commission or credible civil society organisations.

Mandatory training for union leaders in negotiation, conflict resolution, and ethics, underpinned by a strict and enforceable code of conduct.

“Safeguarding the dignity of workers requires leaders who put the collective good above personal ambition,” he emphasised.

Mr. Ahovi concluded that accountable leadership within labour unions is essential to sustaining industrial harmony and advancing Ghana’s national development agenda.