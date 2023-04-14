4 hours ago

A Security analyst, Emmanuel Kotin has slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over its petition to the police demanding the arrest and prosecution of former President John Dramani Mahama.

The NPP petitioned the IGP demanding Mr Mahama’s arrest a day after the opposition NDC submitted a similar petition demanding the arrest of Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong over comments that the party will never hand over power to the NDC.

The NPP in its petition stated that prior to the 2020 general elections, the then NDC flagbearer said the NDC will face the NPP boot for boot if the NPP continues to intimidate NDC members with hoodlums and vigilante groups.

Mr Mahama has also recently stated that the 2024 general elections will be a ‘do or die’ affair for the NDC.

Speaking to Citi News, Emmanuel Kotin said the NPP’s petition to the CID after the NDC took similar action against the MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong is an elementary politics that is insulting to Ghanaians.

“The comments of the ex-president took place a while ago, so what stopped them then? That is why I talk about equalisation. If Bryan Acheampong’s issue had not come up I’m not sure the NPP would be doing what they are doing. That is elementary politics, and it is an insult to Ghanaians.”

Source: citifmonline