2 hours ago

Police has commenced in investigation following the killing of a security guard by unknown assailants at Chorkor, a suburb of Accra in the early hours of Sunday, December 5, 2021.

A police report said, the deceased, together with a 70-year-old man, were both attacked with yet-to-be determined objects.

The crime scene management team visited the scene to gather evidential materials for investigations to commence.

The victims were rushed to the Police Hospital to receive treatment.

However, the Security guard was pronounced dead upon arrival.