1 hour ago

One person has sustained gunshot wounds after he was shot by some robbers at a quarry site at Awutu Kwei in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The victim, Kofi Diakah, a private security guard of the firm who sustained multiple gunshot wounds is receiving treatment at the intensive care unit at the University of Ghana Medical Center.

The robbers, numbering about four, attacked the stone quarry at around 5pm on Wednesday.

The robbers successfully made away with some cash from the site after forcing the cashier to open the company’s cash safe at gunpoint.

The victim was transferred to the UGMC from the St. Gregory Hospital in Gomoa Buduburam due to the severity of the wound he sustained.

This is the third time the company has been attacked in a similar fashion with the most recent one happening just three weeks ago.

The first robbery attack which occurred some two years ago saw some persons parading as national security officials invading the site and making away with some cash.

They were however later arrested, but there has not been any conclusion on the incident.

Operators of the site, who are foreign nationals say they are terrified.

The safety and Health officer at Haoxin Quarry site, Alexander Thompson, called on the police to pursue the perpetrators.

No suspect has been arrested so far, but police have begun investigations into the matter.

Source: citifmonline