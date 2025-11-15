5 hours ago

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak has assured the public that the upcoming nationwide recruitment into the security services will be conducted strictly on merit, with no room for favouritism or backdoor admissions.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, November 14, the Minister dismissed reports suggesting that selections had already begun, describing them as false and misleading.

“Nothing has started. Nobody in this Service will call, and nobody will tell you that there is some other route to get into this recruitment,” he said.

Mr. Mubarak also warned prospective applicants to be vigilant against recruitment scams, particularly individuals demanding money in exchange for guaranteed slots.

“We are going to create channels through which you can lodge complaints. Even if you have recordings of people claiming they can assist you or demanding money, provide them to us. We will be able to track them and deal with the perpetrators,” he stated.

He stated that only qualified applicants will be selected and that any attempt to manipulate the process will attract strict sanctions.

The Minister urged the public to rely solely on official communications from the Interior Ministry and the respective security agencies.

Meanwhile, the start date for the recruitment exercise, covering the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Immigration Service has been rescheduled from Saturday to Monday, November 17.