Attempts to downgrade the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, by peddling falsehoods against him on Twitter, has been foiled by Majority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

A Twitter user who identifies as Nana Kwame claimed that the Speaker had grabbed some money from the state coffers that wasn't in his budget.

The tweet which was made on Saturday, May 20, 2023, claimed that the Speaker took GHC600,000, GHC380,000, GHC200,000, and GHC300,000 from the State coffers within a period of two weeks.

Following the allegations, netizens joined the discussion and criticized the Speaker for using such a huge sum of public funds for his own benefit.

However, Hon. Annoh-Dompreh incidentally came across the message and quickly defended the Speaker.

He denied the allegations, calling them false and unfounded.

Additionally, he requested that the tweep remove the accusations made against Mr. Bagbin.

He wrote, "With all respect, my brother, this post is not accurate. I plead with you to pull it down, my friend."

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh again urged the tweep to confirm the veracity of such claims before sharing them on social media because such conduct "smarks off a baseless attack on an important public officer and, for that matter, Parliament."

After taking Mr. Annoh-Dompreh's approach into account, the tweep was forced to remove his message and apologize for the error.

