3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released the list of all the qualified candidates vying for national executive positions in the upcoming December 17, 2022 congress.

The incumbent national chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is in an intriguing contest with the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia for the national chairmanship position. Also in the national chairmanship contest is Nii Armah Ashiety, a former Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey and Samuel Yaw Adusei, a former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister. Indications are that, it is a two horse race between Asiedu Nketia and Ofosu Ampofo. General Secretary The General Secretary contest, another hot one is also being contested by current Deputy General Secretary Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, a former MP for Ketu South. By all indications, it is an intriguing contest, especially at the national chairmanship and general secretary positions. Win or lose, some of the contestants will come out politically bruised at the national chairmanship and general secretary levels. Few expected that the scribe of the NDC, aka General Mosquito, would square it up with Ofosu Ampofo in a battle many have dubbed ‘dog fight dog’.

But what has gone wrong to occasion the need for General Mosquito to lace his political boots to outstage Ofosu Ampofo in a national chairmanship contest? We wait to see the outcome.

Every indication points to a keen and intense contest.

If not handled well, it could have dire consequences.

Whoever emerges winner will boost his political career and whoever loses will severely dim his.

After the contest, the party will then move to the next and final stage of reorganising for Election 2024, that is the election of flagbearer.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu have officially declared their intentions to enter the race when the stage is set.

There are indications former President John Dramani Mahama will contest again to lead the party as flagbearer to Election 2024 but he has not officially made that declaration.

All Mr Mahama has said is that, he will make that intention known at the right time.

Attached below is a list of all the qualified candidates and positions with which they will appear on the ballot paper

CHAIRMAN

SAMUEL YAW ADUSEI – 1

JOHNSON ASEIDU NKETIA – 2

SAMUEL OFOSU AMPOFO – 3

NII ARMAH ASHIETEY – 4

VICE CHAIRMAN

SHERIF ABDUL-NASIRU – 1

ABANGA YAKUBU ALHASSAN – 2

DR. SHERRY AYITTEY – 3

SETH OFORI OHENE – 4

AWUDU SOFO AZOURKA – 5

ALHAJI AMADU B. SOROGHO – 6

ALHAJI HABIBU ADRAMANI – 7

EVELYN ENYONAM MENSAH – 8

GENERAL SECRETARY

ELVIS AFRIYIE ANKRAH – 1

FIFI FIAVI KWETEY – 2

DR. PETER BOAMAH OTOKUNOR – 3

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

FRANCIS LANME GURIBE – 1

CATHERINE DEYNU – 2

BARBARA SERWAA ASAMOAH – 3

GBANDE FOYO MUSTAPHA – 4

KWAME ZU – 5

BRADI PAUL OPATA – 6

EVANS AMOO – 7

NATIONAL ORGANIZER

JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA – 1

HENRY OSEI AKOTO – 2

MAHDI MOHAMMED GIBRILL – 3

SIDII ABUBAKARI – 4

SOLOMON YAW NKANSAH – 5

CHIEF HAMILTON BINEY NIXON – 6

JOSEPH YAMMIN – 7

DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER

KOBBY BARLON 1

HABIB MOHAMMED TAHIRU 2

ELIKEM ERIC KEVIN KWAME KOTOKO 3

ALHAJI YAW KUNDOW 4

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

SAMMY GYAMFI

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

GODWIN AKO GUNN – 1

ADONGO ATULE JACOB – 2

MALIK BASINTALE – 3

KWAKU BOAHEN ANTHONY – 4

MOHAMMED NAZIRU – 5

YOUTH ORGANIZER

BROGYA GENFI – 1

GEORGE OPARE ADDO – 2

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER

OSMAN ABDULAI AYARIGA – 1

RUTH DELA SEDDOH – 2

BRIGHT NUDOKPO HONU – 3

SULEMANA ABDUL KARIM – 4

MOHAMMED ABUBAKARI SADIQ GOMBILLA – 5

KABIRU AHMED – 6

ERIC DADSON – 7

PENDILOCK OWUSU ASARE – 8

OBED OPINTAN – 9

JUDE SEKLEY – 10

WOMEN ORGANIZER

MARGARET ANSEI- 1

DR. HANNA LOUISA BISIW – 2

DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER

ABIGAIL AKWABEA ELORM MENSAH – 1

FELICIA DZIFA TEGAH – 2

JESSIE ADAMS – 3

HAJIA ALIJATA SULEMANA – 4

ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR-

ABASS ZULKARNAIN KAMBARI – 1

HON. ALHAJI BABANLAMIE ABU SADAT – 2

MAMAH MOHAMMED COLE YOUNGER – 3

ABDUL-AZIZ MOHAMMED – 4

YAKUBU MAHMUD MUDI – 5

NEC MEMBERS

EPHRAIM NII TAN SACKEY – 1

PEREZ FERNANDEZ ARMAH LARYEA – 2

ISSAHAKU ISSAH ADEL – 3

REV. IRENE SENA AGBLEKE – 4

ABDULLAH FARRAKHAN ISHAQ – 5

MALIK ADAMA – 6

VICTORIA KUMA-MINTAH – 7

EMMANUEL EWOENAM YAO ADZOME-DZOKANDA – 8

CECILIA N. ASAGA – 9

EBENEZER EFFAH HACKMAN – 10

NAJAWA ALHAJI ISSAH – 11

STEPHEN LADZEDO – 12

ANITA ANNAN – 13

RANSFORD CHATMAN VANNI-AMOAH – 14

THOMAS AYISI KUMAH – 15

WONDER VICTOR KUTOR – 16

MOHAMMED MAMUDU – 17

ARABA TAGOE – 18

FAMOUS KWESI KUADUGAH – 19