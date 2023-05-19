Seedling contractors association demands GH¢2.3bn arrears from govt

By Prince Antwi May 19, 2023

The Ashanti Regional branch of the Seedling Contractors Association is demanding payment of over GH¢2.3 billion owed its members by the government.

According to the group, the amount is for the supply of seedlings for the tree planting exercise during the Green Ghana Day celebrations for 2021 and 2022. 

One of the leaders of the group, Gloria Amposah says they don’t understand how another project has been launched when their money is still in arrears

“How can the government launch a new project when our monies have not been paid? The government is set to invest huge sums of monies into the Green Ghana project when we have not been paid our monies. We want our monies, we are pleading with government to settle us, we cannot wait any longer, we are suffering, we need our monies,” the spokesperson of the Seedling Contractors Association in the Ashanti Region stated.

The Association in April threatened legal action against government if they are not paid arrears owed them for providing seedlings in 2021 and 2022 during the national tree planting exercise.

They are thus calling on government to pay them before starting this year’s Green Ghana Day exercise or risk facing them in court.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has confirmed that it owes the seedling Contractors an amount of GH¢28 million but has not been able to give firm assurances on when the amount would be paid.

Source: citifmonline

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