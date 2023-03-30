3 hours ago

Members of the Ashanti regional Seedling Contractors Association are calling on the government to give them a clear timeline on when they would be paid for providing seedlings during the Green Ghana Day Celebrations.

The seedling contractors were tasked to supply seedlings for the tree planting exercise during the Green Ghana Day celebrations for 2021 and 2022.

They also want the government to pay them for supplying seedlings to the Forestry Commission as part of their routine activities.

Speaking to Citi News, the Secretary of the Ashanti Region Seedling Contractors Association, Gloria Amponsah says the assurance by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to pay them is welcoming, but they want it to be done as early as possible.

“We thank government and the ministry for quick action. But all that we want to know is the assurance as to when the money will be paid, that is all that we need. Government owes both Green Ghana and MTS. The quotation or amount doesn’t matter, where is the money? Give us the time and day you are going to pay us. We are in need of our monies. We know that President Akufo-Addo is the government for all, we know that he has heard us and he’s taking action. We are giving them at least a week to show that they are working on something to pay us,” the

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources dismissed reports that the government owes some seedling providers under the Green Ghana project 2.5 billion cedis. The Ministry clarified that government rather owes 28 million Ghana cedis.

According to the association, several engagements with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission for the government to pay them have been unsuccessful despite the many assurances.

According to members of the association, they are currently frustrated as they are constantly being harassed by banks they secured loans from to procure the seedlings.

Source: citifmonline