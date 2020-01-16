2 hours ago

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has appealed to political parties and other stakeholders to seek the nation's peace and harmony in the ongoing new vote registration saga.

"We appeal to the parties to place PEACE AND HARMONY in the country above any RIGHTS which could plunge the country into abyss of social and economic destruction, " the GFL said in a statement signed by Mr Caleb Nartey and Mr Abraham Koomson, President and General Secretary, respectively.

According to the statement, the Federation was extremely alarmed about the escalating feud between the Coalition of the Minority Political Parties, the Civil Society Organizations and the Electoral Commission over the status of the existing voters' register and the timing of fresh compilation of a new voters' register.

It stressed that "recounting the fallout of the process of registering as a Ghanaian citizen(NID) and the very recent revision of the Voters Register, we urge both parties in this impasse to exercise maximum restraint in pursuit of RIGHTS and LEGAL MANDATES".

The GFL said it was advocating for consensus building, which must involve all stakeholders including the National Peace Council.