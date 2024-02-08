5 hours ago

Host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi has denied claims that management of the radio station were forced by government and elements in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to cancel a scheduled interview with Independent presidential candidate, John Alan Kyerematen.

A flyer of the interview had been shared across social media last week, however, Alan Kyerematen later announced that the interview had been cancelled due to circumstances beyond his control.

Subsequently some messages shared through social media accused the government of orchestrating the cancellation of the interview.

But reacting to the claims on Wednesday February 7, 2024, Sefa Kayi explained there was never such an arrangement of an interview in the first place.

Questioned by Abdul Kweku Baako Jnr. on what accounted for the cancellation of the interview, Sefa Kayi explained that Alan’s team had reached out to him for an interview which he noted had not ended in an agreement due to scheduling, only for Alan’s team to put out a flier announcing the interview for Monday.

“How possible?” he questioned claims of being manipulated by government to drop the interview.

“I was not around and I was called from Alan’s office that Alan wants an interview. I told them I am not around and that Nana Yaw Kesse is in my stead but they insisted they wanted me to host the interview.

"So I told them that I am not around and that I will resume work on Monday which is February 5, so when I resume then we see the way forward. End of conversation,” he explained.

Listen to Sefa Kayi’s explanation below: