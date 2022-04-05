2 hours ago

Smokers of marijuana (weed or wee) at Sefwi Asawinso in the Western North Region have been badly hit by the recent general increase in goods and services in the country as they lament bitterly the high cost of the banned substance in their area.

Sellers of marijuana in Sefwi Asawinso say just as the prices of goods have seen a sharp increase due to the challenges facing the economy which has resulted in a high cost of living, they also have no option but to increase the price of the “Wisdom Weed”.

But the increment has not gone down well with many of the persons addicted to smoking marijuana as they claim they are now unable to buy the herb. They explained that for them, their lives are not complete without smoking marijuana.

They point out that the increment has made life uncomfortable for them.

“Wee has become very expensive, we used to buy the stuff at GHC250 now we buy it at GHC300. After buying, you’ll then have to buy a razor, a match, and paper for rolling the substance. After you’re done with sieving it and rolling it, sadly, you’ll get just a small amount to smoke.” One smoker said.

Another lamented: “The price of wee has increased and we are not able to buy as much as we would have loved to. Initially, even when you buy one roll and smoke, you feel okay. But now, even when you buy ten pieces and smoke, you don’t get any satisfaction. Of late, the dealers have stopped selling the substance for GHC1.00. Now, the cheapest you can buy is GHC2.00 worth and this is affecting our finances.”

“Now we cannot afford to buy wee. At first, if you buy GHC1.00 it was okay but now the size is too small if you complain the dealers say we cannot blame them because the prices of all goods have increased. We are not happy at all.”