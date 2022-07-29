2 hours ago

A chief linguist of Sehwi Proso traditional area in the Juaboso District has allegedly been shot dead in a forest by unidentified persons.

It is believed that Nana Kwasi Fauchie was allegedly murdered some time between Sunday evening and Monday morning after he failed to return home.

He is said to have gone hunting in the Krokosu Hill forest reserve.

A search team was launched to comb the forest in search of the chief linguist, but yielded no results on the first day.

His deceased body was, however, discovered on Wednesday in another portion of the vast forest.

He was found naked in a supine position with a visible gunshot wound beneath his stomach.

The police have been called to the scene and his body has been deposited at the Juaboso Government Hospital for further investigation.

The Chief of Sehwi Proso, Nana Tan Kwaku II, told Adom News rituals will be performed to bring out the perpetrator.