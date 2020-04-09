2 hours ago

The Sekondi Central Prison is in dire need of fumigation materials to sanitise its premises against any infection, particularly during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prison currently houses more than 800 inmates in its Male and Female cells.

DSP Samuel Amarfio, the Regional Operations officer of the Prison, told the Ghana News Agency that fumigating the premises had become a priority in these abnormal times.

He, therefore, called on benevolent institutions to go to their aid with fumigation machines and chemicals adding; "We can even use the inmates to carry out the task should we have all the equipment needed for the exercise."

"Overcrowding is a major problem in many of the country's cells and with the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 much is needed to curb the situation".

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has announced an amnesty package for some 800 inmates to save the prisons of congestion.