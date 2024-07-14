5 hours ago

Sekondi Eleven Wise clinched promotion to the Access Bank Division One League in the most dramatic fashion as Paa Samson Graham scored a last-minute goal to secure a precious 1-0 victory over Nsuopun Fidelity in the finals of the Western Region Division Two Super Middle League.

In a thrilling contest at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa, Graham stole the show with a world-class header five minutes into stoppage time, sending the travelling supporters into spontaneous jubilation.

Eleven Wise had to withstand significant pressure from their opponents, particularly in the second half. However, Graham's late heroics dashed Nsuopun Fidelity's dreams and ensured a triumphant return to the second tier of Ghanaian football for the Western Show Boys.

As the second oldest existing football club in Ghana, after Hearts of Oak, Sekondi Eleven Wise will compete in Zone Two of the Access Bank Division One League next season.

The Western Region Football Association chairman, Simon Ehumah, and Medeama SC President, Moses Armah, presented medals to the finalists in a celebratory ceremony at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.