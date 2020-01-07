1 hour ago

Division one league side Sekondi Hasaacas have yet again added a new player to their ranks as they gear up to gain promotion to the Ghana Premier League where their rich history deserves.

The newest addition to their ranks is midfield enforcer Saddick Labanti who joins the Zone 1 league side on a one year contract.

Labanti was a revelation during a recently held Western Regional Invitational tournament where he wowed scouts of the lower tier side.

The enterprising midfielder is expected to help push the giants of the West's quest to gain promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

He becomes the fourth signing of Hasaacas and will wear shirt number 8 for the season.

Hasaacas will open their Division One league campaign at home against New Edubiase on Sunday, January 12 with kick off time at 3:00pm local time.