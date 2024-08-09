1 hour ago

The Sekondi Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indefinitely suspended Abdul Ganiu, a party member, for assaulting Rev. Monsignor Joseph Gyim-Austin, the priest in charge of the St. John the Baptist Parish in Adiembra.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 4, 2024, on the Main Sekondi-Adiembra road, where rehabilitation work is currently ongoing, onuaonline.com reports.

Rev. Monsignor Gyim-Austin, who regularly visits Adiembra Senior High School to conduct Sunday morning Mass for Catholic students, recounted the incident.

He was driving from the Adiembra High Court Road when he encountered Abdul Ganiu, who was riding a motorbike towards Sekondi.

Ganiu accused the Reverend Father of reckless driving, which he claimed could have caused an accident, and began hurling insults at him.

"He verbally assaulted me, and after we parted ways, I thought the matter was over. However, as I was descending a hill, I heard someone banging on my vehicle. He forced me to stop, and when I stepped out of the car, he slapped me without provocation," the Reverend Father recounted on Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show.

Following the incident, Rev. Monsignor Gyim-Austin reported the case to the Sekondi Police Station, leading to Ganiu's arrest.

The priest later visited the hospital upon the police's request and returned to the station to file a formal statement.

Despite the assault, the Reverend Father revealed that Ganiu has since expressed remorse and has visited his home multiple times to apologize.

Executives of the NPP and Sekondi's Member of Parliament, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, also reached out to apologize on Ganiu's behalf.

"I have forgiven him; he is now my friend. We have exchanged contacts and occasionally check up on each other. I believe he is a young man with youthful exuberance who needs counseling. I have also officially written to the police to withdraw the case," Rev. Monsignor Gyim-Austin stated.

In response to the incident, the Sekondi NPP Executive Committee released a statement condemning Ganiu's actions.

Signed by the Sekondi Constituency Chairman, Percy Morgue Ansah, the statement described Ganiu's behavior as a stain on the party's image and announced his indefinite suspension.

“These acts of yours are unsatisfactory and not in accordance with the principles of discipline and good behavior expected of members of the New Patriotic Party. Our Party Constitution enjoins members to promote the good name and image of the party, and we expect each member to comport themselves and behave in a manner that promotes the image of the party and not otherwise," the statement read.

The statement also emphasized the seriousness of the situation, urging Ganiu to take corrective measures to redeem the party's image before any decision regarding his future in the NPP can be made.

Sekondi MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer also condemned the incident, stating that the young man's actions are entirely personal and unrelated to the party or its activities. He assured that strict disciplinary measures would be enforced, reiterating that violence is not tolerated within the party.

"I have spoken to the Rev. Father and apologized unreservedly," he added.