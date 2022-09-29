31 minutes ago

The Adiembra Police have arrested a Chinese national for allegedly attacking one of his employees at Kweikuma in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The victim, Isaac Boateng, who is a father of six, suffered wounds on his neck.

He worked as a concrete mixer operator at a construction site near the Ghana Naval flats area at Kweikuma.

He alleged that his Chinese boss at the Paulichenda Engineering Company attacked him as a means to provoke him to leave, so he could replace him.

Source: citifmonline