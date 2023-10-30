47 minutes ago

Some concerned residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis in the Western Region on Friday, October 28, 2023, embarked on a demonstration over the deplorable state of roads in the area.

They also demonstrated the poor state of streetlights in the area.

They named the demonstration "Takoradi deserves better".

The demonstration commenced at Esikafoabatem No.2 in Takoradi and then headed to the Regional Coordinating Council to formally petition the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere-Darko Mensah.

The residents involved in this protest are lamenting the situation of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

According to them, roads in the region are completely deteriorated, showing clear signs of neglect, posing serious safety hazards, and hindering their daily lives.

These residents are concerned about their safety, and how the roads are causing floods, traffic, damage to vehicles, and uncomfortable travel.

"We are suffering a lot in Sekondi-Takoradi, our roads are in a deplorable state, it doesn't speak well as a regional capital, and dust is killing us", they stated.

They, are, therefore, appealing to the government of Ghana to as a matter of urgency to construct the bad roads in the area.

"We are calling on the government to come and construct our deplorable roads for us else we will continue to demonstrate until our bad roads are fixed", they said.