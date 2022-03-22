44 minutes ago

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has denied knowledge of reports that the suspended Metropolitan Chief Executive, Abdul Mumin Issah, has been reinstated.

The Assembly says the embattled appointee has not been to the office since his suspension in February 2022.

There are claims on social media that the MCE has been recalled by the government and has returned to his duty post.

But in an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer for the assembly, John Laste, said the assembly has not received any official communication that Mr. Mumin Issah is returning to office, neither has he been sighted in office since his suspension.

“We’ve not received any formal communication to that effect. We see this as just a rumour. He has not been to the office since the communication came out that the President has suspended him from office. I can say that from that time, he has not been to the office,” he said.

Mr. Issah was directed to step aside after he was caught on tape verbally assaulting a police officer who had arrested him for flouting road traffic regulations.

He was charged with Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace and disturbing the peace in a public place.

His last appearance in court was on March 22, 2022.