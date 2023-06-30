1 hour ago

Selangor FC's head coach, Tan Cheng Hoe, is filled with optimism as he believes that the inclusion of Richmond Boakye-Yiadom in the team will revolutionize their performance.

The Ghanaian striker's wealth of experience is anticipated to elevate the squad to new levels of success.

Having recently departed from Libyan club Al Akhdar SC, the seasoned 30-year-old forward has joined the Malaysia Super League side. Boakye-Yiadom will don the number 9 jersey for the remainder of the season.

"Selangor FC signed Boakye because we need some options in attack and at the same time, his experience abroad will especially help the team to perform better than before," Hoe said.

"I also see that his experience abroad will make him a good example, especially to the younger players in the way he manages himself to perform in a foreign country,"

"I hope he will be able to adapt well here in the near future. Although he joined the team in the middle of the season, which can be challenging, I am confident he will excel and that his experience will add strength to the team," Tan Cheng Hoe expressed.

The head coach further highlighted that Boakye-Yiadom's overseas experience will serve as an inspiration, particularly for the younger players, showcasing how to thrive in a foreign footballing environment.

While acknowledging the challenge of joining the team midway through the season, Tan Cheng Hoe expressed confidence in Boakye-Yiadom's ability to adapt swiftly and make significant contributions to the team.

Selangor FC eagerly awaits the impact of Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, whose arrival is expected to fortify the squad and bring a newfound strength to their campaign.