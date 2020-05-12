1 hour ago

Former Ashantigold trainer Hans van Der Pluijm has accused Kumasi Asante Kotoko of failing the sign players that befit the status of the club.

He says Kotoko and most big clubs in Ghana are coerced by selfish Sports journalist to sign below standard players they manage.

The former Medeama gaffer whois married to a Ghanaian woman spent nine years in Ghana coaching six different clubs.

According to him our teams inability to do well in Africa is largely due to the substandard players they purchase.

“Kotoko has been making the wrong signings because they don’t sign players with Character.” The Azam trainer told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

The Dutch trainer also accused journalist as serving as scouts for players of various clubs and often recommending their players to them.

” The big clubs in the country often get their signings wrong because journalists with selfish interests have been recommending and pushing their players to the clubs”

The Dutchman coached Ashantigold then Goldfields twice,Hearts of Lions, Kessben Fc, Feyenoord Academy ,Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC.

He is now in charge of Tanzanina side Azam Fc.