Selorm Yao Bless has been appointed as referee for the WAFU B Cup U-20 boys Cup of Nations between Benin and Togo on Friday, July 14, 2023.
He will be assisted by kossonoux Denise Akoua from Cote D’Ivoire (Assistant Referee I), and compatriot Akugre Teophilus Aberenga (Assistant Referee II).
Hugues Modeste Richard KokoraCote D’ivoire will work as the Fourth Official while Athacou Agathe from Côte D'Ivoire and Sessouma Drissa Modeste from Burkina Faso works as Match Commissioner and Referee Assessor respectively.
Other Officials for the Match include:
Oumou Ahamani - General Coordinator - Niger
Tiegbe Kone - Technical Study Group - Côte D'Ivoire
Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Commercial Officer - Niger
Sannie Ibrahim Daara - Media Officer - Ghana
Lacine Fofana - Security Officer - Côte D'Ivoire
Jean Roland Tetialy - Assistant General Coordinator - Côte D'Ivoire
Lobah Yves Gontrand - Medical Officer - Côte D'Ivoire
Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire
The match is scheduled for Stade Robert Champro in Abidjan on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Comments