Selorm Yao Bless has been appointed as referee for the WAFU B Cup U-20 boys Cup of Nations between Benin and Togo on Friday, July 14, 2023.

He will be assisted by kossonoux Denise Akoua from Cote D’Ivoire (Assistant Referee I), and compatriot Akugre Teophilus Aberenga (Assistant Referee II).

Hugues Modeste Richard KokoraCote D’ivoire will work as the Fourth Official while Athacou Agathe from Côte D'Ivoire and Sessouma Drissa Modeste from Burkina Faso works as Match Commissioner and Referee Assessor respectively.

Other Officials for the Match include:

Oumou Ahamani - General Coordinator - Niger

Tiegbe Kone - Technical Study Group - Côte D'Ivoire

Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Commercial Officer - Niger

Sannie Ibrahim Daara - Media Officer - Ghana

Lacine Fofana - Security Officer - Côte D'Ivoire

Jean Roland Tetialy - Assistant General Coordinator - Côte D'Ivoire

Lobah Yves Gontrand - Medical Officer - Côte D'Ivoire

Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire

The match is scheduled for Stade Robert Champro in Abidjan on Friday, July 14, 2023.