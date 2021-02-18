2 hours ago

Ghana’s Sena Agbeko lost though a unanimous decision to Vladimir Shishkin after the Russian battled it out with a deep cut in a 10 round light heavyweight contest at the Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Connecticut, USA.

The scores from the three judges were - Don Ackerman 100-90, Glenn Feldman 100-90 and John McKaie 98- 92 all for Vladimir Shishkin

Alhough the Ghana super middleweight lost, he put up a good fight.

Now for the records Sena Agbeko is 23-2, 18KOs while Vladimir Shishkin 12-0, 7 KOs.

From Sammy Heywood Okine