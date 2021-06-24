17 minutes ago

The senator of the state of Illinois, John R. Connor has welcomed young amazing boxer, Joseph Awinongya Jnr and his family to the 43rd District office, Springfield, Illinois after he reached out to the family.

The 14-year old boxing shark, arguably the most covered juvenile boxer across the world caught the eyes of the senator of his state after winning the USA Nationals for the 8th time to earn an invitation to his office.

Senator John R. Connor told the family that he is personally overwhelmed by the dedication of Awinongya Jnr. and his achievements in the sport of boxing at his age and this must be encourage as well as inspire young people.

"I'm happy to receive you in my office and for making Joliet and the State of Illinois proud" Senator Conor said.

"You are a role model for your peers and inspiration to many" he added.

The senator discussed future projects he will undertake with Jojo and presented him a certificate of recognition by the state.

Awinongya Jnr in exchange signed an autograph for the senator.

The 8x USA National Champion, 3x Silver Gloves Champion and 2x Jr Olympic Champion is looking forward to adding to his collection and making history in the upcoming Jnr Olympics scheduled between 7th-17th July, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas.

Source - Team Awinongya