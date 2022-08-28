2 hours ago

Former Ajax player Marciano Vink has told Dutch giants Ajax to loan out Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been the subject of interest from several clubs in England and in Europe but the Dutch champions are holding on firm to the player.

Vink does not think there will be many changes when the Champions League starts for Ajax. 'I saw with Ten Hag that he was very attached to his basic team.

There was hardly any change. Boys had played a very tough Champions League game and were just back in it on Sunday. Now Schreuder is there and I think it will be a bit of the same.'

The former Ajax player thinks that the base team of Ajax will play quite a lot. “If you're Kudus and you're the fourth pick on "10," it's going to be very difficult. Just rent that boy out and if it's solved, bring him back a year later', says Vink about Kudus' situation.

Kudus Mohammed was a sensation during pre-season for Ajax as he scored four goals in four matches but has been consigned to the bench making just 29 minutes for his side so far this season.