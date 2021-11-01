2 hours ago

Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette will be in charge of Ghana’s final Group G FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against South Africa.

The 34-year old will be assisted by Samba Elhadji Malick (Assistant I), Camara Djibril (Assistant II) and Gueye Daouda (Fourth referee). Lawson-Hogban Latre-Kayi Edzona from Togo has also been apoointed as the Referee Assessor for the match.

Kachalla Babagana Kalli from Nigeria is the Match Commissioner while Ghana’s Christian Baah serves as COVID-19 Officer.

Referee Maguette’s last assignment in Ghana was in October last year when he took charge of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium.

Ghana will host South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1900 hrs.